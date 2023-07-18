Why Ronaldo and Messi are leading the trends on social media

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

A recent interview by Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has catapulted him and his perceived rival Lionel Andres Messi to the top trends on social media.



The two footballing greats are competing for the top spot on social media platform, Twitter after Ronaldo made comments that many believe to be a dig at Messi.



In an interview published in the late hours of Monday, July 17, 2023, Ronaldo stated that the Saudi league is ahead of America’s Major League Soccer.



In the said interview, Ronaldo credits himself for being the major factor behind the sudden interest in the Saudi Arabian league by footballers which has seen some of the game’s biggest stars dump European football for the middle east.



"My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It’s a fact. When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead and then after I signed… it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes he generates higher interest”.



"Saudi league is better than MLS. I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league... and now all the players are coming here”, he said.



His statement, as expected has generated heated arguments on social media as many believe he was aiming a shade at Lionel Messi who has moved to MLS side Inter Miami.



Fans of the two footballers are bantering seriously on social media over the claim by Ronaldo.



Messi fans believe that Ronaldo’s statement is a sign of pettiness and unbefitting of his status.



Ronaldo’s fans also believe that he was right with the statement and that the Saudi League as it stands is ahead of the MLS.



Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr was defeated by 5-0 by Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly.





Cristiano Ronaldo????️: "Saudi league is better than MLS".



His team just lost 5-0 to Celta Vigo he is worried about MLS because Messi is there. I genuinely tried to like this man, but I can never like such a jealous and petty individual. pic.twitter.com/ZalZsLflf8 — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 17, 2023

Ronaldo is right. The way the Saudi League is growing it will be better than the MLS soon. The simple fact is they are buying top players in their prime where as the MLS model is to buy those at the end of their career. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 18, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo: “They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now?”. ✨????????



“I opened the way... and now all the players are coming here”. pic.twitter.com/4AkVayzxes — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

This is the type of character I love none of that midget fake pretending humble image in front of media he is as real as it gets ???? LOVE HIM. https://t.co/5jzCTohUzX — Sheikh Hammad (@RonaldoW7_) July 18, 2023

Ok you talk about obsession, this was Messi trying to score more goals in order to compete with Ronaldo ???????? pic.twitter.com/3RS0EtioFW — Aishwarya ???????? (@timesofball) July 18, 2023

Everything Ronaldo said is spot on? He said it when he got their y'all laughed at him, he's not allowed to talk now that it's happening? pic.twitter.com/Xi0swm7QiO — Santi™ (@PeakSanti) July 18, 2023

Ronaldo is mad that Messi rejected his finished league for more money than he was offered. Let it go bruh ???? pic.twitter.com/IfMZPPZAhh — Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) July 18, 2023

Ruben Neves: “The main factor for joining Al-Hilal is my family…”



Koulibaly: “It is a huge contract. I will be able to help my family…”



Ronaldo: “THEY’RE JOINING THE SAUDI LEAGUE BECAUSE OF ME! SIUUUUUUUUUU!



???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4a66izGGIU — ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@UgoOsinobi) July 18, 2023

You people are so dishonest because everything Ronaldo said here is True. https://t.co/cVWYeBmIPr — SMALLIE (@the_smallie) July 18, 2023

Ronaldo thinks players are joining the Saudi Pro League cos he's there, lolz. He's truly one of the best in the game, but he d!dn't open the league or influence anyone. Just like him, people are moving to Saudi due to the higher pay & opportunities. The league !sn't even a Top 5. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) July 18, 2023

