Why Richard Commey ditched football for boxing - Boxing Promoter details

Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023

It has been revealed that former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey was once a footballer in Ghana.



The former world champion and still a professional boxer who held the IBF lightweight title in 2019, was said to have started his sporting career playing football.



This revelation was made by the CEO of Silver Black Promotions, a boxing promoting and management agency in Accra.



In an interview with Roger Yeboah the Sports Monarch on X Sports, Mr. Daniel Ablorh Sowah of Silver Black Promotions revealed that former world champion Richard Commey was once a known soccer player who switched to boxing and succeeded.



This to him, is a clear testament that there are a lot of boxing potentials in the country who have not been unearthed because they have all found themselves playing football and have not been given the opportunity to try boxing.



His concern was: “A lot of talents are stacked in football and unable to show their God-given abilities. Therefore they are not reaching their true potentials.”



“Someone like Richard Commey used to be a footballer, but football did not go well for him, so he switched to boxing and today he is making a lot of money”, He added.



He encouraged sports journalists to promote boxing and other sporting disciplines in order to ensure the creation of opportunities for the growth of all sporting talents in Ghana.



“I feel that you people need to balance it as well. It is not just the government. If you are a sports journalist, you should push other disciplines as well, so we all grow as a country,,” he said.



Richard Commey previously held multiple regional lightweight titles including; the Ghanaian title in 2011; the ABU title in 2013; and the Commonwealth title from 2014 to 2015.