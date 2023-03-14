Why Partey, Kudus, Dede Ayew others will miss Christian Atsu's funeral

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Black Stars players who ply their trade in Europe and other parts of the world will not have the opportunity of paying last respects to their late colleague, Christian Atsu.



Friday, March 17, 2023, has been billed as the date for the burial and funeral ceremony of Christian Atsu.



The date means that players who ply their trade in the European leagues will not be able to attend the ceremony as they will be playing for their respective clubs.



The weekend of March 17 is the last weekend before the international break when players called up by Chris Hughton will be released by their clubs.



This means that the likes of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, and all members of the 25-man squad announced Chris Hughton will miss the chance to say a final goodbye to their fallen mate.



When asked about the development by Graphic Sports, the local manager of Christian Atsu, Abdul Haye Yartey disclosed that the decision on the date was taken by the family, in agreement with the government.



“The preparation for the funeral has not factored in a role by the Black Stars as it stands despite the GFA playing a significant role in the arrangement,” Mr Yartey told Graphic Sports.



“Preparations are at an advanced stage and I can tell you that the government is playing a major role with the family to ensure Atsu gets a befitting burial.”



Five days after the funeral, the Black Stars will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



It is expected that the players and the Ghana Football Association will pay some form of respect to Christian Atsu before and during the game.



Henry Asante Twum of the FA is quoted to have said "we are in constant communication with the family of Atsu and the government in the preparation for the funeral to ensure we send him off in a befitting way."












