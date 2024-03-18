Why Partey, Inaki, Paintsil are not in squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies - GFA explains

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained the omission of Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil from the Black Stars for the upcoming friendlies.



The West African powerhouse will engage Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.



Ghana will take on the Super Eagles on March 22 before facing the Cranes of Uganda on March 26 in Morocco.



Otto Addo, who has made a sensational return for a second spell with the Black Stars has released a 26-man squad for the two friendlies.



He named four debutants Frederick Asare, Nathaniel Adjei, Mohammed Diomande and Ibrahim Osman in his squad for the friendlies.



But Partey, Inaki and Paintsil were excluded from the squad for the test games and their omission have been explained by the football governing body.



“As a result of his move to the United States, there are some further immigration documentation procedures he must embark upon which is why he is unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed,” the FA wrote on social media explaining Joseph Paintsil's omission.



Partey, who plies his trade for Arsenal personally requested for his exclusion from the squad to fully gain fitness following recent injuries.



On the other hand, the Athletico Bilbao star pulled out of the games to have some rest and fully recover from recent injury setbacks.