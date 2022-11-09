Why Otto Addo is trending amid anxious wait for final Black Stars squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Amid an anxious wait for the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, sports journalists have been dropping hints of players who have reportedly been omitted.



As of the close of day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that Cremonese's Felix Afena-Gyan and Anderlecht's Abdul Majeed Ashimeru as well as Joseph Paintsil were among the players omitted from Otto Addo's team.



Whilst names of different players continue to be bandied around social media as to who has been called and who has received a call that they won't be called, the name of the main man tasked with releasing the list has dominated the trends.



Otto Addo, the former Black Stars defender turned coach is on the lips or is it on the keypads of many social media users.



From those critiquing his choices and those commiserating with him on the daunting task, he has of naming 26 players out of his initial 55 to represent the dreams of Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.



In the case of the exclusion of Crystal Palace star, Jeffrey Schlupp, it was 'confirmed' via a critical post on Snapchat not by the player himself but by his agent.



According to screenshots from Sir Calvin Riches' account, he was taking an abusive swipe at Ghana and the Ghana Football Association, ostensibly for not calling up his player.



“Shit country I hope you guys get knocked out fuck Ghana,” one post read. “Fuck the GFA. Ghanaians are disgraceful. Don’t ever call my phone ever again a bunch of people imbecile from the president all the way to the coach. Fuck you,” another post read.



Find some tweets mentioning the Black Stars manager below:





I don’t want to be in coach Otto ADDO’s shoes right now. The man must be under so much pressure. Not healthy! May God guide his path ???????? — Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) November 8, 2022

Why can’t we just change our approach to avoid all this backlash? Couldn’t we have had Otto Addo announce the squad in a live broadcast so he won’t have to be calling players individually to explain? And from some of the players and their agents, the communication isn’t good — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) November 8, 2022

???????? Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from Ghana’s final squad. Otto Addo explained to the player it wasn’t a personal decision but one by the whole technical team. After @Muftawu_Nabila scoop ???????? pic.twitter.com/zqrcWQpBrx — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 8, 2022

So Otto Addo said he has not seen Schlupp play? Someone who plays in the Premier League herh????????????????????the GFA is a joke — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 8, 2022

Jordan Ayew then Schlupp dey play the same team but Coach Otto Addo says he has not seen one play???????????????????????????????????? NSS coach dier enor dey shock me — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 8, 2022

Must be a complicated evening for the players getting that phone call from Otto Addo — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 8, 2022

???????? Majeed Ashimeru was told earlier today he’ll not be part of Ghana’s final squad for the World Cup. Otto Addo explained to the midfielder that he currently sees other players ahead of him @3SportsGh pic.twitter.com/f0WDdE9C3c — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 8, 2022

???????? Jeffrey Schlupp’s representatives feel disrespected after the player was told he will not be part of the final Black Stars squad because Otto Addo “hasn’t seen him play.” @3SportsGh pic.twitter.com/f7SMsEekON — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 8, 2022

Otto Addo is yet to call some players to let them know if they’ll be going to Qatar or not, can confirm he’s still waiting for a final injury report on Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kofi Kyereh before making a final decision. pic.twitter.com/n3alZ4lG53 — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) November 8, 2022

Coach Otto Addo says he’s not seen Schlupp play meanwhile he’s in the same team with Jordan Ayew. Such a big fraud, he dropped him to pick Wakaso ???????? — NUNGUA (Dr Burna) (@burnaculer) November 8, 2022

Otto Addo is not a coach. The GFA appointed him so they could manipulate him and he gladly accepted it because of his greediness. Looks like most of the people with the name Addo are slowly killing us but we won't die! — Son Of Ghana???????? (@DCPrime99) November 8, 2022

FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release final squads.However, 3 countries- Japan, Costa Rica, and Brazil have already named their final squads for the tournament due to start on November 20.The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.SARA/PEN