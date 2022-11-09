Why Otto Addo, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, and Mubarak Wakaso are trending

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022
Amid an anxious wait for the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, sports journalists and people closer to the players have given hints on what to be expected on Friday, November 14, 2022.
As of the close of day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that certain players have been added to the final 26-man squad while others that many believe deserve to be in Qatar have been dropped.
While Ghanaians were deliberating on these reports, a member of Jeffrey Schlupp's management team, Calvin Riches, gave a hint of his player being dropped when he used unprintable words to insult the GFA.
The Snapchat post of Calvin Riches became a reference point as coach Otto Addo became a subject of discussion on Twitter.
From those critiquing his choices and those commiserating with him on the daunting task, Otto Addo will name 26 players out of his initial 55 to represent Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.
While the conversation was ongoing, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso were also mentioned as players who are being favoured and will always be part of the Black Stars squad regardless of their performance over the years.
Also former GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, made a post on Twitter insinuating that Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been named in the final squad.
There were also reports that Felix Afena-Gyan and the in-form Joseph Paintsil who is the highest-scoring Ghanaians winger in the 55-man provisional squad have been dropped from the final list.
Here are some of the social media reactions put together by GhanaWeb:
????️How can Otto Addo see Schlupp play wen he is busy placing cones at Dortmund training ground?????— Rhabbles (@RhabiBoy) November 9, 2022
Kwasiasem sei , nti Jordan ayew nu )b) Bayern Munich ?? Mmoa pic.twitter.com/V1OnPAW1J3
How can u drop schlupp and take wakaso to WorldCup 2022 ???? The naanxix part is Otto Addo telling us he has not seen Schlupp playing ????— Rhabbles (@RhabiBoy) November 9, 2022
S3 Jordan ayew de3 )b) Barca..mmoa
Bunch of criminals @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/O2VsoUpZD4
They dropped Joseph Paintsil and forced someone like Jordan Ayew into the list. I know Nyantakyi is in his saying “you sacked the man but not the idea”.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) November 8, 2022
Looks like Inaki William will be the only striker for the World Cup— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 9, 2022
Or Maybe Jordan Ayew who is now seen more as a winger
Coach Otto Addo says he’s not seen Schlupp play meanwhile he’s in the same team with Jordan Ayew…. This coach ankasa we for lash am.????????— OBAMA???????????????? (@1Obama_) November 8, 2022
Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso and Jonathan Mensah are the only players in Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad with more than 50 caps. Andre is the only one with more than 100 caps ???? pic.twitter.com/sXPnXHs976— Kofi Asiedu ???????? ???????? (@KofiAsiedu_) November 4, 2022
No player was guaranteed a World Cup slot by virtue of being called, more reason I don’t subscribe to the insults & vile attacks.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 9, 2022
My issue however, with the Jeffrey Schlupp issue is that, if we know there are other players better than him, why spend weeks trying to convince him?
This guy must be on the plane to Qatar. We need in-form players, hard-runners and athletes at the top of their physical prowess. We beg paaa! We know Schlupp has sent a text to apologise for the previous misunderstandings. Don't compromise on quality. pic.twitter.com/FfY2DGBl33— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 8, 2022
So Otto Addo said he has not seen Schlupp play? Someone who plays in the Premier League herh????????????????????the GFA is a joke— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 8, 2022
Jeffrey Schlupp's agent on IG ???? pic.twitter.com/DF3UJErYiQ— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) November 8, 2022