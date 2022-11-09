Why Otto Addo, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, and Mubarak Wakaso are trending

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid an anxious wait for the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, sports journalists and people closer to the players have given hints on what to be expected on Friday, November 14, 2022.



As of the close of day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that certain players have been added to the final 26-man squad while others that many believe deserve to be in Qatar have been dropped.



While Ghanaians were deliberating on these reports, a member of Jeffrey Schlupp's management team, Calvin Riches, gave a hint of his player being dropped when he used unprintable words to insult the GFA.



The Snapchat post of Calvin Riches became a reference point as coach Otto Addo became a subject of discussion on Twitter.



From those critiquing his choices and those commiserating with him on the daunting task, Otto Addo will name 26 players out of his initial 55 to represent Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.



While the conversation was ongoing, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso were also mentioned as players who are being favoured and will always be part of the Black Stars squad regardless of their performance over the years.



Also former GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, made a post on Twitter insinuating that Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been named in the final squad.



There were also reports that Felix Afena-Gyan and the in-form Joseph Paintsil who is the highest-scoring Ghanaians winger in the 55-man provisional squad have been dropped from the final list.



Here are some of the social media reactions put together by GhanaWeb:





They dropped Joseph Paintsil and forced someone like Jordan Ayew into the list. I know Nyantakyi is in his saying “you sacked the man but not the idea”. — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) November 8, 2022

Looks like Inaki William will be the only striker for the World Cup



Or Maybe Jordan Ayew who is now seen more as a winger — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 9, 2022

No player was guaranteed a World Cup slot by virtue of being called, more reason I don’t subscribe to the insults & vile attacks.



My issue however, with the Jeffrey Schlupp issue is that, if we know there are other players better than him, why spend weeks trying to convince him? — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 9, 2022