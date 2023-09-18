Why Mohammed Kudus hasn't started a game yet - West Ham coach explains

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head Coach of West Ham United David Moyes says new signing Kudus Mohammed will need time to adjust to the Hammers' style of play.



Kudus made a cameo for the London-based side in their 2-1 win over Luton Town before the international break, and during the break, he registered two goals for Ghana against the Central African Republic in a friendly and Liberia in an international friendly.



The former Right to Dream product is yet to enjoy full time action after two games. On Saturday, September 16, he started from the bench against Manchester City.



Kudus, 23, joined West Ham United from Dutch giants AFC Ajax worth €45 million in August.



Speaking in a post-match briefing, Moyes said “We might need to wait a little more time for Mo (Kudus) to get settled in”.



Kudus could be handed a starting role when West Ham United face off with Serbian side TSC Backa Topola in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, September 21.





LSN/KPE