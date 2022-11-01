You are here: HomeSports2022 11 01Article 1654169

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Why Michael Essien is trending on social media

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has been in the top trends on social media following comparisons with Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey.

Social media users have been engulfed in serious debate over which of the two midfielders was technically better and had superior work rate.

The debate follows Partey’s strong showing for Arsenal this season which has seen him score some screamers for the Gunners.

Partey’s first goal of the season came in the North London derby after he steered beautifully a pass from Ben White into the Tottenham net.

The second goal came in a similar fashion after he latched on to a pass from Reiss Nelson to score the fourth of Arsenal’s five goals in their game against Nottingham.

Partey’s form in the 2022/2023 season has seen Arsenal fans talk him up as the best defensive midfielder in the league.

Michael Essien is seen by many pundits as the best Ghanaian player to play for an English club. Essien played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2014.

Michael Essien won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup, and the UEFA Champions League with the Blues.

In his prime, Michael Essien was regarded as one of the world’s best midfielders and once made the final 20 of the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

