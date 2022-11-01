Why Michael Essien is trending on social media

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has been in the top trends on social media following comparisons with Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey.



Social media users have been engulfed in serious debate over which of the two midfielders was technically better and had superior work rate.



The debate follows Partey’s strong showing for Arsenal this season which has seen him score some screamers for the Gunners.



Partey’s first goal of the season came in the North London derby after he steered beautifully a pass from Ben White into the Tottenham net.



The second goal came in a similar fashion after he latched on to a pass from Reiss Nelson to score the fourth of Arsenal’s five goals in their game against Nottingham.



Partey’s form in the 2022/2023 season has seen Arsenal fans talk him up as the best defensive midfielder in the league.



Michael Essien is seen by many pundits as the best Ghanaian player to play for an English club. Essien played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2014.



Michael Essien won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup, and the UEFA Champions League with the Blues.



In his prime, Michael Essien was regarded as one of the world’s best midfielders and once made the final 20 of the Ballon d'Or shortlist.



Here are some posts





@Fentuo, Thomas Partey is a "reincarnation" of Micheal Essien. Simple!



#SportsZone — Kootsebi Sowah (@Kootsebi) October 31, 2022

Anything for clicks and engagements these days. How can you compare Partey to Essien? — Erzoah-Kwaw (@PerezErzoah) October 31, 2022

Essien is miles ahead of Partey, it’s not even debatable #Sportszone — Butcher of Manchester (@Peezee4) October 31, 2022

Partey is really, really good at what he does but Essien was simply different class. It’s not even a debate. https://t.co/4VbHr5Qijm — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) October 31, 2022

Essien is better please. Every one is better than him. We beg. https://t.co/4LX1GsWJsw — The Green Turf (@eliavot_) October 31, 2022

Partey is that top guy in a less competitive Arsenal team. Essien was that senior man battling with the likes of Makelele Ballack Lampard and other top men. https://t.co/01BbjlZqPH — Alphonse (@AlphonseEzekiel) October 31, 2022

What kind of disrespect is this? Partey is not even close to the player Essien was at LYON let alone the player he became at Chelsea..u talk abt technique, Essien scored of outrageous goals that defies physics.. show some respect to the bison..???????? https://t.co/yuVSTyuNAp — 5 STAR GENERAL ???? (@DJGunshot1) October 31, 2022

Michael Essien is the best and will always be the player in Ghana football. https://t.co/xBHmSUgHGk — Dimbie Balifiamah (@DimbieB) October 31, 2022

Essien’s work rate for me. Partey takes the technique ????‍???? https://t.co/QrCm3UOUhy — Lawrence Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) October 31, 2022

Essien on any day. Can play at Right back, Left back, Center back, CDM etc and can score those cracking goals Partey is scoring. https://t.co/TncSxPsev3 — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) October 31, 2022

Y'all should stop disrespecting Michael Essien ???? https://t.co/eRv6i1uU6b — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) October 31, 2022

Thomas partey and Micheal Essien. Two of the best technicians this country has produced but who is better ?

-Control in tight spaces

-Dribbling ability

-shooting



Who really is the best. Add your reason in the comment section. pic.twitter.com/VwMxBKkcmx — FIIFI-MANFRED (@thefiifimanfred) October 31, 2022