Why Messi was detained at Chinese airport

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football great Lionel Messi was detained at the Beijing airport upon his arrival in China ahead of Argentina's friendly game against Australia.



The World Cup winner is said to have been delayed by security at the airport for using the wrong passport.



Messi travelled to China together with his international teammate Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, and his bodyguard ahead of Argentina's friendly on Thursday, June 8, 2023.



Reports by The Daily Mail claim the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was stopped and delayed for two hours at the airport by Chinese border control before he was finally released.



Argentina will play Australia in a friendly at the Worker's Stadium Beijing in Taiwan.



Australia would want to get revenge against Argentina after losing 2-1 to the world champions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.











