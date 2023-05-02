Why Mario Balotelli is selling off his Ferrari, Lamborghini, other luxurious cars

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Italian footballer of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli is reportedly selling off his luxurious car collection.



The Daily Mail reports that Mario Balotelli has already sold his Ferrari and Lamborghini and is looking to sell more.



The decision by the former Inter Milan striker is due to his lack of passion for luxurious and exotic cars.



In an interview with Italian podcast, Blick, Balotelli disclosed that he is still selling some of his luxurious cars.



He told Blick: “In my garage, I still have an RSQ8, 500 Abarth and GTR Nismo Nissan with 1400 hp. But I'm also selling the Abarth now."



The former Manchester City’s love for luxurious cars was well documented with a number of cars in his fleet.



Whiles playing in England, Mario Balotelli got into trouble with law enforcement agencies for his cars.



While with City in 2012, he crashed his Bentley in Manchester city center, which saw his female passenger sent to the hospital.



That came two years after colliding with another car while driving his Audi A8 in Chester Road, Hulme.



Balotelli also famously crashed his late agent Mino Raiola’s car after reversing into a lamppost while with Nice in France.



The Italian forward's bad luck on the road continued in 2020 when he was involved in a car accident at 6am on New Year's Day.



KPE