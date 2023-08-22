Why Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks Arsenal's Declan Rice is just like Michael Essien

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has likened Arsenal's Declan Rice style of play and qualities to ex-Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien.



Rice, who completed a £105 million move from West Ham United to Arsenal in June 2023, has already begun his Gunners journey with two League appearances and a Community Shield triumph.



After an impressive performance against Crystal Palace that earned him the Man of The Match award, Gary Neville noted that Rice plays more like Michael Essien than Patrick Vieira or Roy Keane.



Neville highlighted Rice's distinct qualities and placed him in the category of the former Chelsea dynamo, suggesting that his impact could be comparable to Essien's contributions.



"What I think he brings to Arsenal's midfield is power, personality and physicality. Essien brought that to Chelsea. I think that would, for me, be a better example of what I see him as. [Claude] Makelele was the defender, [Frank] Lampard was the goals and then Essien."



Neville added, "This is not a criticism by the way, Essien was a brilliant player. I loved him at Chelsea. I thought he was outstanding, but he was the power, he was a force for three or four years. I see him more as an Essien. I wouldn't put him personally in the category of Keane and Vieira."



Rice contract runs until 2028 and is expected to play a crucial role in Mikel Arteta's midfield.



Before joining Arsenal, the English midfielder played a pivotal role in West Ham's UEFA Europa Conference League victory, helping the club secure their first trophy in 43 years.







