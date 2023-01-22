Why Man United legend, Chelsea fans hailed Mudryk after Premier League debut against Liverpool

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Winger Mykhailo Mudryk appears to have won the hearts of many fans after making his Premier League debut on Saturday, January 21, 2023, against Liverpool at Anfield.



The Ukrainian international, who completed a big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Stamford Bridge, enjoyed 40 minutes of action against Liverpool after replacing teenager Lewis Hall in the 55th minute.



In the 40 minutes he spent on the pitch, Mudryk was a thorn in the flesh of Liverpool, with his runs and skills forcing Jurgen Klopp to take out James Milner and introduce Alexander-Arnold to contain the attacking threats of the 22-year-old.



He completed all his attempted dribbles in the game, had 4 touches in the Liverpool box, won 4 possessions, created two chances, and had a shot on target.



His performance triggered Manchester United legend, Gary Nivelle, who was vocal about his price tag, to tweet that he wouldn't want to face Mudryk after watching him for 10 minutes.



Chelsea fans also took to Twitter to congratulate the player and thanked the board for bringing Eden Hazard to the club.





Who's the better player?



1. Retweets for Gakpo

2. Likes for Mudryk pic.twitter.com/sGeTM1vjf3 — Albanus 10 (@Kiswili_10) January 21, 2023

Hazard thinks he's wise, he switched souls and came back to Chelsea as Mudryk and think we won't notice. ???? — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) January 21, 2023

Pat Nevin talking about Mykhailo Mudryk. pic.twitter.com/EKowIFl7wr — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) January 22, 2023

Mudryk vs Liverpool, a pure talent ????pic.twitter.com/UGRzaVIJZf — GonçaloDias17 (@goncalo_diass17) January 21, 2023

Mudryk was frightening in his Premier League debut ????



(h/t @totalcristiano) pic.twitter.com/obdfxTNNHd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2023

Seeing Mudryk for 10 mins I wouldn’t like to play against him! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 21, 2023

This is Mudryk’s first appearance since NOVEMBER and he looks sharper than everyone else???????????? — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) January 21, 2023

Mudryk is the first Chelsea player to get me off my seat like this since Eden Hazard days — TC (@totalcristiano) January 21, 2023

Every single fanbase should thank us for taking Mudryk because if we allowed that other club to get him it would’ve been wrapped up. He’s an absolute demon. — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 21, 2023

The league is soooo lucky that Arteta didn’t get his hands on Mudryk loool — . (@utdcynical) January 21, 2023

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League debut by numbers:



35 mins

100% tackle success

14 passes attempted

13 passes completed

7 duels won

4 touches in opp. box

4 x possession won

3 tackles made

2 take-ons completed

1 foul won

1 shot



No player on the pitch completed more dribbles. ???? pic.twitter.com/rhgPs0rsOk — Squawka (@Squawka) January 21, 2023

Mudryk already looks like a problem, the pace of his dribbling… oh my god. — Chunkz (@Chunkz) January 21, 2023

Mykhailo Mudryk’s appreciation tweet. What a baller!

No Chelsea fan will scroll past this tweet without liking ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ol79jFa0WX — Manuel (@CFCManuel_) January 21, 2023

Mudryk looks really good man. Anytime he gets the ball I get excited — Conn (@ConnCFC) January 21, 2023