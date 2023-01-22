You are here: HomeSports2023 01 22Article 1699595

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023



Why Man United legend, Chelsea fans hailed Mudryk after Premier League debut against Liverpool

Winger Mykhailo Mudryk appears to have won the hearts of many fans after making his Premier League debut on Saturday, January 21, 2023, against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Ukrainian international, who completed a big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Stamford Bridge, enjoyed 40 minutes of action against Liverpool after replacing teenager Lewis Hall in the 55th minute.

In the 40 minutes he spent on the pitch, Mudryk was a thorn in the flesh of Liverpool, with his runs and skills forcing Jurgen Klopp to take out James Milner and introduce Alexander-Arnold to contain the attacking threats of the 22-year-old.

He completed all his attempted dribbles in the game, had 4 touches in the Liverpool box, won 4 possessions, created two chances, and had a shot on target.

His performance triggered Manchester United legend, Gary Nivelle, who was vocal about his price tag, to tweet that he wouldn't want to face Mudryk after watching him for 10 minutes.

Chelsea fans also took to Twitter to congratulate the player and thanked the board for bringing Eden Hazard to the club.

































