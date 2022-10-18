Why Lionel Messi was not invited to Ballon d'Or ceremony

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi was not invited by the France Football magazine, organizers of the Ballon d'Or event, for the 2022 edition hosted in Paris.



Messi, who won the award in 2021 was missing when Karim Benzema was crowned as the best player in 2022 at the event on Monday, October 17, 2022.



According to Sky Sports, the Paris and German forward was not invited because the organizers decided to stick to their rules.



The reports suggest that there were requests for the organization to invite Messi, but the requests were declined because the Argentine failed to make the 30-best players shortlist.



Lionel Messi paid the price for a challenging first season at Paris Saint-German and was left out of the 30 best players shortlist for the first time since 2006.



On the night, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the biggest prize; Barcelona youngster Gavi won the Kopa award (best young player); Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski won the Gerd Muller award (best striker); and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin trophy (best goalkeeper) (best goalkeeper).



Bayern and Senegal forward, Sadio Mane finished second in the best player voting behind Benzema, while Man City and Belgium midfielder, Kevin DeBruyne came third.



