Why Kurt Okraku marked his third anniversary as GFA President in court

Birthdays and all anniversaries of achievements are usually marked with cake-cutting and merry-making. On such unique and blessed days, people tend to relax, enjoy and take stock of the progress they’ve made.



That was however not the case for Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association who marked the third anniversary of his election into office in court.



Tuesday, October 25 marked three years since Kurt Okraku came top in a fiercely contested election that had George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, and George Ankomah Mensah.



It has been an intriguing three years with a number of highs and lows as the former Dreams FC strives to push Ghana football to the level it was once.



Whiles critics have been loud with their usual attacks, Kurt Okraku’s administration has made some giant strides with the qualification to the 2022 World Cup topping the list of accomplishments that includes introducing a referee project for young people and securing a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.



Whiles Kurt Okraku would have loved to spend the day in his cozy office taking account of how far he has come with his ‘game changer’ mantra, the FA boss was in court fighting for the soul of Ghana football.



AshantiGold, a side that had been demoted for fixing a match with Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League had placed a court injunction on the league, leading to the halting of the league and throwing the FA’s calendar for the 2022/2023 season into disarray.



After an initial adjournment, the Human Rights Court passed a ruling, removing the injunction and placing a fine on AshantiGold.



The news means that the Ghana Premier League which has been on break since September 29, 2022, will return on Saturday, October 29, 2022.







