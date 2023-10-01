Why Kudus is yet to start a Premier League game - West Ham manager explains

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

West Ham United assistant manager Billy McKinlay believes the Premier League is a tough league to rush Mohammed Kudus into the starting lineup.



However, McKinlay claims the Ghana midfielder has settled in really well at the club.



Although receiving extensive praise, the 23-year-old, who arrived from Ajax in August, has not yet started a Premier League game.



Billy McKinlay stated after Kudus’ fourth substitute appearance in the Premier League on Saturday against Sheffield United that he is prepared to make valuable contributions as a substitute.



“Mohammed Kudus has settled in at the Club really well and we can see there is a talented footballer there who cares about his football and wants to come in and contribute,” McKinlay told the club’s Official Website.



“I think we maybe just have to be mindful of the fact it is a really tough league, the Premier League, and it’s really difficult to come in and set it alight.”



Mohammed Kudus has made six appearances for West Ham so far, four substitute appearances in the Premier League and starts in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.



TWI NEWS