Why Kotoko sacked Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

• Vinicius has left Kotoko after just just three weeks



• Vinicius signed a two-and-half-year contract and scored two goals for Kotoko



• Reports have emerged about why Kotoko parted company with him



On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Kumasi Asante Kotoko announced that they had terminated the contract of Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius.



The club’s coach Mariano Baretto who made the announcement said that three months into his two-and-half-year contract, a decision had been made to get him off the club’s books.



"Michael Vinícius is no more with us. The club will make an official announcement on his exit in the coming days," Barreto said after the club’s 2-0 victory over BYFA in the MTN FA Cup competition.



The Brazilian according to reports has not been training with the club for days and has returned to his motherland.



Though Kotoko has yet to explain their decision to part ways with the 28-year-old forward, reports have been swirling in the media of the player's unconventional lifestyle which has become difficult for the club to contend with.



Multiple media reports cite drug addiction and ‘wild nightlife’ as grounds for Kotoko’s separation with the player.



Accra-based Angel FM reports that the player is a drug addict who has since his arrival in the country allegedly engaged in some drug related issues in Kumasi.



According to the report, the player has had to miss a few training sessions without permission from the club.



Journalists and social media users in Kumasi have serially posted about Vinicius' lifestyle particularly the part to do with drugs.



