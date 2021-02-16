Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Why Kosta Papic resigned from Hearts of Oak

It has now been confirmed that Kosta Papic has left his role as head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Serbian according to the club, resigned due to personal reasons contrary to reports of clashes between him and some management members.



He leaves after just seventy-eight days in charge of Hearts of Oak who are now eleventh on the league log.



“Accra Hearts of Oak SC has parted company with head coach Kostadin Papic and goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu.



“Both members of the technical team tendered in their resignations on February 15, 2021” a statement released by the club on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, reads.



Papic’s reason for quitting



Hearts of Oak offered a vague explanation for the reasons which triggered Papic’s decision to quit.



But in an interview with Accra-based Angel, the Serbian blamed his exit on influence by some members of the club’s top hierarchy.



According to him, there have been attempts by some management of the club to influence player selection.



“The influences from the management and Board in player selections will make every professional coach uncomfortable at Hearts of Oak,” Papic revealed to Accra-based Angel FM.



Reports



Papic’s reason though clearer than that of Hearts of Oak still has some holes which some rumours appear to fill.



As earlier reported by this website quoting an Angel FM report, the decision by the 60-year-old to resign was communicated to the club’s hierarchy during a meeting on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

It is understood that during that meeting, Papic clashed with the club’s Executive Chairman who is Togbe Afede.



Unconfirmed reports state that Togbe Afede who acting on information obtained from a Ghanaian coach asked Papic about some tactical decisions.



The 60-year-old was unhappy with the questions from Togbe as he felt his competence was being questioned.



Papic then informed the club of his decision to leave and prompted his representatives to find him a new club and make arrangement for his departure from Ghana.



Despite the reported bust-up, there was some hope that some person could speak to Papic to rescind his decision to resign.



A meeting was thus fixed on Monday, February 15 but unfortunately, it reached a deadlock with those parties determined to severe ties.

Papic ‘s resignation was thus accepted, marking an end to the second stint with Hearts.



Other technical members leaving



While the club in their statement confirmed the departure of goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu, they were silent on the exit of assistant coach Asare Bediako.



Asare Bediako resigned last week with no reason giving for his decision.





Reports also indicate that celebrated Team Manager Saban Quaye is set to be priced away by Legon Cities.



What’s next for Hearts



In the interim, under-15 coach Samuel Nii Noi has been promoted to lead the club.



He will be taking charge of the first team as they continue a search for a substantive coach.



His first assignment is against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday, February 18, 2021.