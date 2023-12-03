Why Kasim Adams has not played a game this season - Hoffenheim Coach explains

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hoffenheim's head coach, Pellegrino Matarrazo, has shed light on the absence of Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams from the playing field this season, attributing it to past situations that were deemed unstable.



The 28-year-old, who plays for the Black Stars, has yet to feature in any match-day squad for the Bundesliga club, despite 13 games into the season.



In the previous season, Adams spent time on a season-long loan at Basel from Hoffenheim, participating in 50 games across all competitions and scoring three goals.



Although Basel had the option to secure a permanent move, they chose not to, leading to Adams' return to Hoffenheim for the current season.



Following Hoffenheim's 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, Joy Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru, currently on Bundesliga working tour in Germany, questioned Pellegrino Matarrazo about Adams' absence.



The coach explained, “Kasim has his qualities; he can defend hard, he’s good on the ball and composed, even under pressure.



“We have a past that has shown that every once in a while he has situations that are not stable, that lead to maybe goals.



“Kasim is performing in training. It’s just a question of competition.”