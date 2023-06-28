Why Kamaldeen Sulemana pulled out of Black Meteors squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Southampton winger, Kamaldeen Suelemana, pulled out of the Black Meteors squad a few days before the start of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



His withdrawal surprised many who questioned the player's commitment but it turns out the player could not go against his club's demand.



According to grapevine, Southampton opted against the player playing for the Metoers at the tournament because the CAF competition is not FIFA sanctioned.



The 21-year-old winger was named among both the provisional squad and the final squad but he made a late decision to pull out of the squad.



Meanwhile, Ghana are on the brink of an early exit from the competition and will need a win in their last group game to book a semi-final spot.



They beat Congo 3-2 in their group opener before getting wiped out by Morocco 5-1 in the second game.



The Black Meteors are tied with Guinea on the same point and have to beat the latter to advance to the next stage.



The two sides will go head-to-head in the decisive fixture on Friday, June 30, 2023.





