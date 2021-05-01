Why Isaac Asiamah refused to pay $300,000 claim by Ghana Embassy in Egypt

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the former Minister of Youth and Sports has justified the decision by the ministry not to pay some $300,000 it allegedly owes the Ghana Embassy in Egypt.



According to him, investigations by the ministry into the claims by the embassy proved unconvincing hence his decision to not sanction the payment of said amount.



Isaac Asiamah explained in a Facebook post that during his tenure at the Ministry, a number of claims were made and some were rejected including the supposed $300,000 debt.



“My job as Minister then was also to properly scrutinise every claim or demand before payment was effected. That claim or demand was contested in my time. The Ghana embassy in Egypt could not convince the Ministry, hence our inability to pay when I was the Minister.



“When I became a Minister similar claims or demands came before me and I refused”.



The debt issue came to light recently after the Ministry of Youth and Sports clarified that the $25million budget mentioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as budget for the Black Stars is actually for all national teams including debts created under the Asiamah administration.



Reports indicate that the over $300,000 debt was incurred after the embassy pre-financed the accommodation of supporters for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



The reports capture that new Sports Minister was unaware of the situation as it was left out in the handing over notes from Isaac Asiamah.



But Isaac Asiamah has come out to explain the reason for which he declined to authorize payment of the said debt.



