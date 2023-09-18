Why Inaki Williams has been struggling at Black Stars - Yaw Dabo details tactical issues crippling striker

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023
Ghanaian actor and football administrator, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has shed light on why he believes Inaki Williams has been struggling to perform for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.
Since switching his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana, the Athletic Club striker has found it challenging to find the back of the net, going eight games without scoring, including appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
While many have advocated for patience and more time for the striker, Yaw Dabo holds a contrasting viewpoint.
He suggests that the Black Stars are not employing a tactical system that complements Inaki Williams' style of play, which has hindered his performance.
Drawing parallels with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Yaw Dabo pointed out that when the Norwegian striker joined the Premier League club, he initially faced difficulties. However, his fortunes changed when manager Pep Guardiola adapted the team's style of play to suit Haaland's strengths.
"Football is a system, maybe we can play a system that suits Kudus and he would shine. In Europe, a club like Man City has structured their play to suit Haaland. Pep realized that they needed to make good use of his movements, and that was the turning point for them," Yaw Dabo explained.
He further noted that Inaki Williams is a striker who thrives on running onto the ball, in contrast to other strikers like Marcus Rashford, who prefer ball retention and dribbling.
Yaw Dabo believes that once the team identifies and adapts to Inaki's playing style by delivering balls ahead of him, he will start scoring goals.
"Inaki is a striker who likes to run for the ball, unlike other strikers like Rashford and co, who like to hold onto the ball and dribble. When Lewandowski was at Bayern, he scored a lot because the team played a style that suited him," Yaw Dabo emphasized.
