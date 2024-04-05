Why I turned down Black Stars coaching job - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed what informed his decision to turn down an offer to join the technical team of the Black Stars



In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, Gyan, who holds a UEFA Licence B coaching certificate, explained his rationale, highlighting timing as a key factor in his decision-making process.



While expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Gyan stressed that the timing wasn’t right for him to accept the coaching role.



However, he expressed a willingness to consider future coaching opportunities with the national team.



“The timing was not right, but let us see what happens in the future,” Gyan remarked.



The new Black Stars technical team led by coach Otto Addo includes ex-Ghana players John Paintsil, Fatawu Dauda and Moroccan-German coach Joseph Laumann.



JNA