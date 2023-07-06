Why I support Manchester United - Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah has disclosed why he supports English Premiership giants Manchester United.



According to the former Ghanaian international, he developed love for the three-time Champions League winners when he joined Ghana’s Black Starlets (U-17) team for camping in Manchester ahead of the1995 FIFA U-17World Cup in Ecuador.



Narrating his experience, the former Ghanaian international said “I joined the U-17 team and we traveled to Manchester, UK for our pre-tournament camp and that was how I became a United fan”, he said on JoySports.



“We went to Sir Bobby Charlton College and that was where we camped and my first stadium, I saw with my eyes was Old Trafford then I told myself Accra Sports Stadium is nowhere near this. I quizzed myself if I was in paradise and then and there, I fell in love with Manchester United”, he added.



Appiah burst into the limelight at age 14 while playing for Hearts of Oak, when he featured and helped Ghana win the FIFA U-17 World Championship tournament in 1995.



He enjoyed a larger part of his European success playing in the Italian Serie A where he featured for Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Cesena, and Bologna while he also spent three years with Turkish giants Fenerbache from 2005 to 2008.





