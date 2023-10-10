Why I slapped Eden Hazard - Yaya Toure explains

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Former Manchester City player, Yaya Toure, has revealed he could not help but slap Eden Hazard when City played Chelsea in 2015/16.



Toure, in a viral video, was captured slapping Hazard on the back of his head while they walked in the tunnel.



While having a chit-chat with Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice, the Ivorian legend explained that he had to slap Hazard in the tunnel because he was tormenting them.



"Do you remember the video I slapped him? Because in a game, he was taking the ball and no one could catch him. Because you know he has a different posterior, massive. That's it. Because when you put your feet, he put his bum like that and he turns. Declan, say it to them. It's true. People don't understand it," he said in a Goal.com vlog.



The video of Toure slapping Hazard had resurfaced online following the Belgian announcing his retirement from professional football.



Many football fans have wished the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid man well while reminiscing some magical moments he produced in his 16-year career.



Eden Hazard played 749 games, scored 200 goals, and provided 193 assists, and won 15 trophies.







Throwback to Yaya Touré slapping Eden Hazard in the tunnel ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/ySmFeCZa1D — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard's 'posterior' was as a Premier League legend ???? pic.twitter.com/ZIq6XNRkuI — GOAL (@goal) October 10, 2023

