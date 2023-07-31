Why I shouted at Harry Maguire - Andre Onana explains

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has explained he shouted at Harry Maguire because he demands more from the English centre-back.



The Cameroonian cited that he talks with all the players during games and he is aware of the qualities of Maguire.



He lauded the former Leicester City defender, highlighting that the centre-back is a great guy.



"I try to talk to them a lot because I know he's a good player, he is one of the captains of the team. That’s big and he is good with the ball, so I would demand [from] him a lot and he’s a good, great guy."



During Manchester United's 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund on July 21, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium, Andre Onana screamed at Harry Maguire for giving the ball away which almost led to a goal.



Maguire misplaced a pass in the build-up as Dortmund almost scored from the turnover but Onana made a save from the initial shot before the rebound from Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko went out for a goal kick.



In a trending video of the incident, Onana furiously rushed to Maguire and shouted at him for giving the ball away cheaply.



Manchester United have now completed their pre-season tour in the USA and are set to return to England where they will play two more games before the 2023/2024 season begins.





EE/KPE