Why I rejected Bawumia's appointment - Veteran sports journalist Osei Asibey

Veteran sports journalist Charles Osei Asibey has explained that his desire to remain politically neutral is the reason behind his decision to turn down an appointment to serve on the youth and sports sub-committee of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's 2024 election manifesto.



Osei Asibey, president of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and vice president of the World Armwrestling Federation, stated that it is imperative to hold a neutral ground given his role in Ghana and internationally.



In a statement issued on Sunday, February 26, he noted that while he is committed to sports development in Ghana, his position must be nonpartisan to protect the integrity of his office and ensure fairness.



"Evidently, my love and passion for the development of my country is not in doubt, but by virtue of the international positions that I hold and the position as General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), I am required not to be, or be seen to be partisan, because as we all know, global or international sports commits us, as leaders, to fair play and non-aligned in any way," part of his statement reads.



Osei Asibey also vowed to continue sharing his ideas for sports development and declared his openness to discussions on the matter.



He has accordingly written to the committee to thank them for the opportunity and wish the Dr. Bawumia 2024 campaign success.





