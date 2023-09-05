Why I picked England over Ghana - Eddie Nketiah speaks

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah has said that he accepted England's call-up to ensure the 'natural progression' of his career.



Nketiah who has played for England throughout his youth career, including captaining the U-21, has been handed his debut senior team call-up to face Ukraine and Scotland in the international break.



Speaking at a presser, the Lewisham-born, who has been on Ghana's radar, said he could not decline the invitation and that it is a good time to make the step.



"I had an aspiration to play here and Like I said once the call-up was there and the offer was on the table, it was really hard to turn down and I feel that it is the natural progression for me at this stage. And I felt now was the good time to make that step and obviously, I'm really happy to be here and hopefully, I can go one and help this team this week and get some caps."



Eddie Nketiah has been on Ghana's radar for a while and is believed to have had talks with the Ghana Football Association over a nationality switch.



The English-born Ghanaian was said to be open to a switch to Ghana. He secured his Ghanaian passport in the process but it turns out the talks proved futile following his call-up to the Three Lions.



He is now set for his senior debut when England face Poland in their first game of the break against Ukraine on 9 September 2023.





EE/KPE