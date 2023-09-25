Why I left Accra Hearts of Oak - Nana Banyin Crentsil

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Nana Banyin Crentsil, has shed light on his departure from the Accra-based club, citing a heated confrontation with his coach, the late Sam Arday, as the catalyst.



The incident unfolded after Hearts of Oak suffered a 4-2 loss to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup in 1994.



Nana Banyin recalled that the late coach Sam Arday, along with his assistant coach at the time, had insisted he play the match despite being unwell and was given injections and medication to enable him play.



Nana Banyin, who was later accused of accepting a bribe to favor Kotoko in that game, expected Coach Sam Arday to defend him against these allegations.



However, when Ardey failed to come to his defense, it led to a heated altercation between the two, with Nana Bayin confessing he had come close to slapping the coach.



He recounted, "I was sick at the Black Stars camp when I got the invite. They gave me an injection and medicine because they felt I was the best person to be in post for the match. All the goals I conceded were not my fault, but they alleged that I had taken a bribe and even insulted my mother on top at her house. I left Hearts of Oak because they couldn’t defend me."



"When I asked him [Sam Arday] why he never said anything to defend me, I told him I would have slapped him if not for anything. But he told me he would get me arrested. I said okay, if I would be the first person to slap a coach and get arrested, no problem."



Nana Banyin made it clear that after that incident, he packed his belongings and left, effectively ending his 4-year stint with Hearts of Oak. He described it as the saddest day of his life.



