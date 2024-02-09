Why I boycotted GFA presser in Kumasi - Bright Kankam Boadu

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu, has explained that he boycotted the Ghana Football Association's 'Meet the Press' because he was not properly invited.



He recounted an incident he encountered during the 2023 AFCON, where he visited the Black Stars team hotel but was not granted entry.



He said he gave up and left the hotel after one hour of being denied entry to the hotel.



Kankam further explained that he could not show up at the presser if he was not invited properly.



"The reason I didn't go, you people don't understand. I went to the Black Stars camp (Ivory Coast). I was told to call someone. I called three people and no one showed up. I stood there for an hour before I decided to leave," he said on Pure FM.



"Then I see an announcement and you want me to come? To do what? Invite me properly. I think the Ghanaian journalists don't sit up, this GFA would let us be arrested."



Many top sports journalists boycotted the GFA's presser on Tuesday, February 7, 2024. Some indicated that the FA has not treated the media with due respect, citing restrictions during the AFCON as an example. Therefore, they have distanced themselves from FA-related activities.



Addressing claims that the FA restricts the media from having access to the team, the general secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo said the GFA's actions are not deliberate and that they only enforce the laws of tournaments.



"Now to zero in on the Black Stars, when we go to tournaments, there are rules, take the World Cup for instance, there are rules and if it's broken, we pay dearly for it.



