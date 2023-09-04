Why I am contesting GFA elections - George Afriyie

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

A former Ghana Football Association Vice-President, George Afriyie believes Ghana football must be rescued from Kurt Okraku ahead of the 2023 Ghana Football Association Elective Congress.



According to the astute football administrator, football in the country is collapsing and it must be rescued since there has been no progression.



Afriyie reiterated that, if the game is not rescued from failed Kurt Okraku, it will be worse in the next four years.



“It is the right time for me to contest for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidency and it is God who will determine who will win but looking at the direction where our football, four years from today, it will be worse. Our game has gotten to a stage where we cannot beat Comoros, Niger, and even Madagascar and if anybody doesn’t see anything wrong with that, then it is a problem”, he said on Asempa FM.



George Afriyie who doubles as the President of Susubiribi Football Club said there are no proper documents and structures to run the football and if there were any, he would have been the first to heap praises on Kurt Okraku.



“That is not our status and we must admit that there are problems. There are no proper documents and structures to run the game. If Kurt Okraku was doing a good job, I would have been the first to praise him but what do we see? We must rescue our football from Kurt Okraku because he has failed,” he added.



The GFA Elective Congress will be held at the Radach Memorial Hotel in Tamale on September 27.





