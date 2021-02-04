Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Hearts fan Gladson Awako joined Great Olympics

play videoGreat Olympics skipper Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics star Gladson Awako has revealed the reason behind his move to the club.



After years in the Democratic Republic of Congo and United States of America, Awako returned home in 2019 to relaunch his career.



It has turned out to be a good decision as he is now arguably the biggest star in the Ghana Premier League.



In an appearance on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, Awako says he moved to Olympics because they gave him a good offer.



He revealed that following his return Ghana, he had conversations with some ex-footballers who advised him to join Olympics.



“It’s football so I don’t think being a Hearts fan should stop me from playing for other clubs. I have been a Hearts fan since I was a kid and I had other options but I thought I had more years. I came here to relaunch myself and go back to Europe again. I spoke to Great Olympics and they gave me a good offer”, he said.



Awako believes that his decision to join Great Olympics has paid off.



“As a player, I know myself and I know I still have the strength to play. When I came in there were some doubts that I’m old and this and that but I know what I can do. I know I’m ageing but I still have more years to play. I wasn’t thinking otherwise when I made up my mind to return and play for Olympics”, he said.







