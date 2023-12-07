Why Ghanaians attack me and my sons - Abedi Pele opens up on unfortunate treatment

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football icon, Abed Pele has said Ghanaians lash out at his sons because they are good footballers.



He said the constant criticisms of his sons, Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew is because they are great footballers and Ghanaians know they can do more than, hence, the criticisms after a bad performance.



Abedi said he faced the same situation during his playing days, adding that people would not attack his sons if they were not good.



"They have never got it wrong. What I can say is that they've never left me alone. When I was playing it was the same so there is nothing wrong with it. It is because they know you have and you can do it that is why they come at you. If you don't have it nobody will call your name," he told Sammy Yeboah.



Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have suffered constant criticisms about their involvement in the Black Stars.



Some argue that they have both passed their primes and should be sidelined to make room for other players to step up.



In that regard, Dede and Jordan are the names that come up first when the Black Stars suffer a defeat.









EE/EK