Why GFA should not sack Chris Hughton - Augustine Arhinful explains

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Arhinful, has opined that the Ghana Football Association should maintain Chrsi Hughton as Black Stars manager.



According to Arhinful, sacking the former Tottenham boss with about a month left for the Africa Cup of Nations will come at a risk and it is not the best decision to make.



He highlighted that the paramount problem the manager is facing is selecting the right players for the game.



"From a technical point of view, I don't it's the best thing to do. Because between now and the Nations Cup is just one month if I'm not lying. You can take the risk by relieving him of his position but I don't think that is something where we have to subscribe to," he told Angel FM.



"There is still more room...especially when it comes to picking the players for the matches. We have spoken a lot about the call-ups, now it's picking the players."



The Black Stars technical team made up of Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Didi Dramani, and Richard Kingson has been heavily critised following some poor results recently.



They guided the team to a third defeat in their last four games after losing 1-0 against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 21, 2023.





