Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why GFA is building an astroturf in Bolgatanga

Executive Council Member of GFA, Nana Oduro Sarfo

The Ghana Football Association has revealed why it is channelling a sizeable amount of funds from the FIFA 1.0 programme into the construction of a world-class sports facility at Wintongo in the Upper East Region.



As part of his tour of the region, GFA President Kurt on Wednesday inspected a six and a half acres of land designated for the project.



Kurt Okraku and the regional executives of the FA held a short ceremony to unveil the signpost for the project where details of the stadium were revealed.



The facility is expected to be a FIFA standard pitch with seats and well-equipped offices.



There will also be dressing rooms and offices for the regional FA.



Speaking to reporters at the site, Executive Council member of the FA, Nana Oduro Sarfo disclosed that with the region lacking a functioning stadium, the FA found it prudent to gift them one.



He announced that the GFA will also build one at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



“Wa has a stadium and so is Tamale but Bolgatanga doesn’t have one. Their existing stadium hasn’t seen a facelift for years so we can’t do it on that land. An amount of $1million in the FIFA 1.0 programme is project-specific. After deliberations, we realized that the money could build a proper stadium. So we decided to build two stadiums, one here and one at Prampram”.



“FIFA believe in due process when it comes to procurement and other things so we’ve asked FIFA to undertake the projects themselves. We have just acquired the land and FIFA will come and build it”, he said.





