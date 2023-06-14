Why Evans Adotey cannot be Medeama's head coach for CAF Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The current coach of Medeama SC Evans Adotey won’t be able to lead the club into the 2023/24 CAF Inter-Club Competition due to licenses issues.



According to CAF, coaching license requirements for the CAF Interclub competitions for assistant coaches are required to hold CAF License B.



It added that for CAF Confederations Cup, CAF “A” or valid sister confederation “PRO” coaching license is mandatory for the Head Coach.



The statement said, coaches, who do not fulfill the requirement, would not be allowed to be on the bench during the matches.



Adotey was earlier hired as a Technical Director for the club in March 2023 but had to take over from Umar Rabi in March 2023 where he led the team to their first league title recording an impressive series of results.



The management of the club have emphasized their aim ahead of the competition with immediate measures being implemented as President of the club, Moses Parker has hinted at hiring a new coach to fill the void.



"Evans Adotey is the Technical Director of the club and he will be maintained but we will take any decision based on his recommendation because CAF demand that we appoint a Licensed A coach so if he recommends that we should appoint an expatriate coach, we will do that because we need quality to help us achieve our target in Africa", he told Asempa FM.



The yellow and mauve lads will be participating in their third CAF campaign having impressed in their last two editions when they played in the Confederations Cup after winning the FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.



