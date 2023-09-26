Why Eddie Nketiah wasn't red carded in Arsenal vs Tottenham game - Ex-English referee explains

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Former England referee, Dermot Gallagher, has said that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was fortunate to escape a red card after a dangerous tackle during the Gunners' draw against Tottenham.



Eddie Nketiah made a foot-out tackle on goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario while trying to intercept Spurs' build-up. He ended up catching the goalkeeper because he slid in late and got yellow-carded.



Speaking on Football Daily's review show, Gallagher explained why Nketiah was not sent off after the tackle.



"Why would you make a challenge like that? I don't think he can win the ball. If he got a red card there I don't think he can argue...He doesn't have to make this challenge. Luckily, he misses his(goalkeeper) leg. If he took his leg, he would have been in big trouble," he said.



He also gave the reason why the referee was not called to re-watch the incident on the pitch side monitor.



"It was checked by the VAR and felt that the referee made the right decision. It was a yellow card."



Nketiah lasted the entirety of the North London derby that delivered a four-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.



The game ended two-all, with Spurs captain Heung-Min Son scoring twice to tie the game after Arsenal took the lead in the first and second halves, respectively, with a Cristian Romero own goal and a Bukayo Saka goal.









