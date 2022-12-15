You are here: HomeSports2022 12 15Article 1680994

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Why Didier Drogba is trending?

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is trending on Twitter as Chelsea fans rejoice over the signing of a striker styled like the African football legend.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Molde for the signing of David Datro Fofana.

Datro is an Ivorian striker who stands 1.81m tall, comparable to Drogba's 1.88m height.

Datro has similar characteristics to Drogba and, above all, is an Ivorian, hence Chelsea fans are confident that they have found another Drogba.

Romano reports that Chelsea have agreed on personal terms with Datro and could complete his signing in January for a fee of 10 million euros.

David Datro Fofana has scored 21 goals and provided 7 assists in 2022. Datro is expected to replace Armando Borja whose season is over due to injury.


