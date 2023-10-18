Why Dede Ayew and Baba Rahman are trending on social media after Ghana's 4-0 defeat to USA

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Discussions around Ghana’s 4-0 mortifying defeat to the United States of America in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 October 2023 at the GEODIS Park have shot the name of Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman, and skipper Andre Dede Ayew into the top trends on social media.



Baba Rahman and Dede Ayew have harshly and unfortunately, become the face of the Black Stars' misfortunes lately as they are often scapegoated for the team’s poor strings of results.



Fortunately for the two players, they were not invited for the two games for the October 2023 friendlies which saw the team concede six goals in two games.



Baba Rahman’s replacement, Gideon Mensah stunk up in both games, producing performances that have seen him being called out by legendary footballer, Charles Taylor.



Charles Taylor on Angel TV called out Ghanaians for what he viewed to be a demonstration of hypocrisy over their silence on Gideon Mensah’s display.



“Our hypocrisy will kill us. If it was Baba Rahman who produced the performance by Gideon Mensah in the game, everyone would be talking about it. We would be talking about it everywhere. We should stop that. We should stop implying negativity in every situation. We should see football as being for everyone and not for just some people.



“If the player isn’t good, let’s drop him. When Baba Rahman plays, we don’t give him the credit but no one is talking about Gideon Mensah’s performance. If we don’t stop the hypocrisy and continue to hold people’s personal interest against some players, we will continue to suffer,” he said.



On social media, some Ghanaians are claiming vindication for Baba Rahman as they have finally come to the realization that Baba Rahman is not the problem with the Black Stars.



Gideon Mensah is also being slammed by social media users for being extremely poor in the game that he has replaced Baba Rahman.



Ghanaians are also claiming that Andre Ayew would have shown effort, desire and commitment if he was present in the team.



