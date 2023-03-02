Why Christian Atsu's move to Hearts of Oak failed

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

A close source to Christian Atsu has disclosed how marital problems robbed him of a childhood dream of playing for his favorite club, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Christian Atsu, who played for Newcastle in the Premier League, was a fanatic of the 'Continental Club Masters' - Hearts of Oak.



The former Chelsea player, who unfortunately lost his life in the Turkey earthquake, was bent on joining Hearts of Oak before the deal from Turkey came knocking.



According to Ghanasoccernet, their undisclosed source said, "he had plans to play for his boyhood team, Hearts of Oak, even if only for a season."



The source disclosed that Atsu was having marital issues, leading him to seek a move away from England.



"Atsu then moved to Saudi Arabia and signed for Al Raed after failing to find a club in Europe. Due to long-standing disagreement [with the wife] before he left for Saudi Arabia, the wife then used his absence to push for a divorce," the source said.



After a difficult spell at Al Raed, the source disclosed that Atsu was contemplating retiring from football or joining Hearts of Oak.



The source stated that while deciding on his next step, Atsu got an offer from the European side, Hatayaspor, that was too good to turn down.



According to the source, Atsu moved to Turkey because "he needed money to fund" his charity work.



"He took the decision to return to Ghana due to injuries and a dip in form in Saudi Arabia. He considered hanging up his boots, but before that, he had plans to play for his boyhood team, Hearts of Oak, even if only for a season.



"He decided to change his career plans at that point and also needed money to fund many unfinished projects in Ghana. He then decided to put off his plans to don the Rainbow jersey to sign a lucrative new deal with another European team," the source said.



"Hatayaspor was his only choice, and so he decided to relocate to Turkey. Remember that before moving to Saudi Arabia, he turned down a rich offer from an unknown Turkish club because he wanted to spend his final years with Hearts of Oak," the source added.



The source reiterated that "if the divorce proceeding hadn't begun, Atsu would have returned to Ghana and be playing in the Ghana Premier League."



