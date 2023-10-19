Why Chelsea did not sign Kudus Mohammed after agreeing personal terms - Agent explains

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was reportedly on the verge of joining Chelsea after both parties agreed personal terms but the deal fell through.



According to his agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the deal could not materialise after Chelsea refused to pay Ajax's €40 million asking price.



Mendelewitsch in an interview with RMC said Chelsea offered to pay half of the asking price, which Ajax rejected.



In a turn of events, West Ham United offered to meet Ajax's demands and secured the signing of the Ghanaian star.



Kudus have had a good start to life at West Ham, scoring three goals despite limited game time.



He is yet to start a Premier League game for the club after five games, playing a total of 72 minutes and scoring one goal.



He has had three starts in eight games, which came in the Europa League and the English Football League Cup.







???? "La vérité, c'est qu'à Chelsea, ils étaient complètement pris par le transfert de Caicedo, qui leur prenait toute leur énergie."



Émission absolument passionnante avec @JenMendel, agent de joueurs, qui nous raconte, avec son expérience, les dessous de certains transferts. pic.twitter.com/07dh5TMd0q — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) October 18, 2023

EE/KPE