Why Charles Taylor has stopped watching Hearts of Oak matches

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor has revealed that he has stopped visiting the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Hearts of Oak.



Taylor, in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, said his decision is on the account of a horrific experience of how police officers had to come to his aid after some club officials prevented him from entering the stadium on his last visit.



Although he did not state when the incident occurred, Taylor said the officials in charge at the gate refused to let him and former Ghana Youth star Awudu Issaka into the stadium.



"Awudu Issaka and I went to the stadium with our cars. They told us they won't open. Even the police around said it was Charles Taylor...they said Charles Taylor, who is he? We had just closed from work and I even told Awudu that we should leave."



He continued that the Police tried convincing the officials but they refused, hence, the police had to apply force for the former Black Stars duo to have access to the stadium.



"Later, the police convince them. A higher rank at central police, Mintah said we should follow him but they insisted they won't open the gate for us. So we had to park our cars for the Police to forcefully send us in. If not for that they wouldn't have allowed us. Vicenza was there, she said let Charles go they said no.



According to Taylor, he decided not to visit Accra Sports Stadium to watch his former side play due to the horrible experience.



"Then I decided not to go to the stadium again and since then I've not been to the stadium."



Charles Taylor had two stints at Hearts of Oak - from 2000 to 2003 and 2006 to 2010. He won five Ghana Premier League titles, one CAF Champions League, and One African Super Cup.





