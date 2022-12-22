You are here: HomeSports2022 12 22Article 1684547

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng is trending on social media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars assistant, George Boateng Black Stars assistant, George Boateng

Black Stars assistant, George Boateng, is currently trending on social media, particularly Twitter after reports went viral that he had been defrauded by former Ghana international Prince Tagoe.

The former Dutch midfielder and Aston Villa U-23 was reported by Accra-based Starr FM to have been defrauded of the sum of $40,000 by Prince Tagoe.

Prince Tagoe, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak, according to the report, defrauded George Boateng by pretense after claiming that he was into the importation of cars.

He was given the sum of $40,000 to import a Lexus car, but according to reports, George Boateng did not get the car he requested or a refund of the money he paid.

Prince Tagoe was arrested, arraigned before the court, and has been remanded into lawful custody until next year, January 4, 2023, by the Accra High Court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah.

The story has attracted a mixed reaction on social media, with some claiming that George Boateng, who is based in Europe, acted naively by giving Ghana-based Prince Tagoe money to order a car for him.

Check out some of the reactions below: