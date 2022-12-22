Why Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng is trending on social media

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant, George Boateng, is currently trending on social media, particularly Twitter after reports went viral that he had been defrauded by former Ghana international Prince Tagoe.



The former Dutch midfielder and Aston Villa U-23 was reported by Accra-based Starr FM to have been defrauded of the sum of $40,000 by Prince Tagoe.



Prince Tagoe, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak, according to the report, defrauded George Boateng by pretense after claiming that he was into the importation of cars.



He was given the sum of $40,000 to import a Lexus car, but according to reports, George Boateng did not get the car he requested or a refund of the money he paid.



Prince Tagoe was arrested, arraigned before the court, and has been remanded into lawful custody until next year, January 4, 2023, by the Accra High Court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah.



The story has attracted a mixed reaction on social media, with some claiming that George Boateng, who is based in Europe, acted naively by giving Ghana-based Prince Tagoe money to order a car for him.



Check out some of the reactions below:





George Boateng saf he no be serious — Samuel Bananjan (@bananjano) December 22, 2022

So when did Prince Tagoe become a car dealer that George Boateng was able to trust money into his car to get him a Lexus? Both of them are funny people — Samuel Bananjan (@bananjano) December 22, 2022

Everyone attacking Prince Tagoe but why is no one asking George Boateng how he lef UK dey come by Lexus for Ghana?? 40k could have literally got him the 2022 Lexus IS model he take dash???????? — ING. JOEY???????????????? (@orleansarkcess) December 21, 2022

So George Boateng couldn't walk to the car garage n buy himself a Lexus.. eiiii.. — #TrapinUnderGod EP (@B2Empire) December 22, 2022

Mode3 gyimii saa just because your useless father is poor doesn't mean everybody is poor, go and Google George Boateng and you will know he's not a criminal like you, ofui — Quojo Osaka Pedrito (@Razer055) December 21, 2022

Prince Tagoe has been remanded into custody until Jan 4 by Accra Court for defrauding George Boateng over $40,000



Prince Tagoe claimed to be into auto imports,Boateng paid him $40k to import a Lexus for him, but he failed to do so and never returned the funds. pic.twitter.com/K1mBB91ziK — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) December 21, 2022

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah has remanded former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe into lawful custody until next year, January 4, 2023.



Tagoe is said to have defrauded George Boateng $40,000 pic.twitter.com/uv5didZKkf — Herbert Boakye Yiadom ???????? (@BoakyeHerbert) December 21, 2022

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has

been remanded in custody until Jan 4 for defrauding Ghana assistant coach George Boateng of $40,000.

Prince Tagoe reportedly claimed to be into auto imports, Gorge Boateng paid him $40k to import a Lexus for him pic.twitter.com/FUWFwyitHf — Mafiacomedygh (@Mafiacomedygh1) December 22, 2022