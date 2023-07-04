Why Black Meteors almost boycotted their game against Guinea - Atta Poku narrates

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Sports Journalist, Atta Poku has disclosed that the Black Meteors were shown evidence of their qualification bonus cheques before agreeing to play their last group game at the 2023 U-23 AFCON on June 30, 2023.



Ghana beat Mozambique and Algeria to secure qualification for the tournament hosted by Morocco.



Atta Poku, who was at the team's camp in Morocco, claims the players demanded their unpaid bonuses and threatened to boycott the game against Guinea.



He claimed the players' demand propelled the management committee to show the images of bonuses paid before they agreed to play the game.



"They started asking for their money on Tuesday night after conceding 5. On Wednesday evening...they had a meeting with them for 45 minutes at the hotel. They had similar meetings three times before playing their game against Guinea. Barnieh and Danlad were there...," he said on Sompa FM.



"Thursday before the game, they were demanding the bonus. Friday, they were still demanding in the dressing room. They(the management committee) showed them a screenshot of the cheque that it has been paid in Ghana and it will reflect before they played. So if you were wondering why they couldn't play, this is it," he added.



Ghana went on to share spoils with Guinea. The draw confirmed their exit from the tournament, finishing third in Group A with 4 points.



With a better goal difference, Guinea progressed alongside Morocco who topped the group with a 100 percent record.



The Black Meteors have now failed to end the country's 20-year search for Olympic Games qualification.



