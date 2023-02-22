Why Asamoah Gyan ‘threatened’ notorious cyberbully

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, lashed out at a notorious cyberbully who has gained ill-reputation for abusing people on social media, particularly Twitter.



Asamoah Gyan, in a post that has since been deleted, threatened the bully for some comments he made relative to the passing of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.



“Somebody tell that stupid fool that I will definitely find him. You touched the wrong person. You will get the attention you want ….”.



The post by Asamoah Gyan on his Instagram handle caught fire on social media with netizens praising the legendary footballer for stepping up to deal with the bully.



They also commended the former Black Stars captain for stepping up to deal with the miscreant who finds joy in hurting the emotions of others.



Prior to making the post, Asamoah Gyan and a host of former Ghanaian footballers visited the family home of Christian Atsu to commiserate with the family.



Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, Agyemang-Badu and Haminu Dramani all signed the book of condolence for their late colleague.



Christian Atsu was on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the rubbles of a building he had been trapped in for over 12 days.



Atsus, thus became one of the over 40,000 lives which were consumed by the earthquake that hit part of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.



Following the arrival of the body on Sunday, February 19, the family has disclosed that a one-week ceremony for the late footballer will be held in March 4, 2023.



