Why Asamoah Gyan is now a big fan of Ivorian striker Sebastian Haller

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary African footballer, Asamoah Gyan has declared huge admiration for Ivorian striker, Sebastian Haller a statement he made in 2021, affirming his readiness to always pick his country over his club, especially when it comes to the Africa Cup of Nations.



Haller earned Asamoah Gyan’s respect and love after he called out a German reporter for quizzing if he would be playing at the AFCON which will be held in his country.



Haller who was then with Ajax in 2021 made the statement, slamming a journalist for a question he deemed to be disrespectful to the AFCON and Africans.



'This question shows the disrespect for Africa,' he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.



'Would this question ever get asked to a European player ahead of the EUROs? Of course, I am going to the Africa Cup [of Nations]. This tournament was actually supposed to be held in the summer but was postponed due to Covid.



'Of course, I will go to the Africa Cup to represent Ivory Coast. That is the highest honour. 'I hate having to choose between my country and my club," he said.



'That's really s***. Of course, I would have liked to have taken the plane in between to be able to play against FC Utrecht and PSV, but that is simply impossible.



'This situation is very frustrating. I hate having to choose between my country and my club. That's really s***. I play with Ajax for the title and those two matches are very important because they influence the ranking.'



As another AFCON tournament beckons, the statement has popped up again and Asamoah Gyan has commended the Borussia Dortmund striker for taking a stance.



Responding to a tweet, Asamoah Gyan said “I’m a fan now”.



Haller will likely be part of the Ivorian squad for the 2023 AFCON which will be held in the country from 13 January to 11 February 2024.



