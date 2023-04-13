Why Andre Ayew is unhappy with GFA, Black Stars handlers - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is reportedly unhappy with the omission of his name in Ghana’s team for the game against Angola and the lack of apology thereof from the Ghana Football Association.



Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network reports that Andre Ayew ‘is not feeling well’ over the decision by the FA and handlers of the team not to apologize to him.



“What I’m hearing is that he doesn’t feel well about what happened. As of now, he has not been apologized to,” he said.



Saddick Adams called on the GFA and handlers of the national team to be tactful in their handling of the Andre Ayew issue in order not to create another Asamoah Gyan situation.



“The national team is not for Andre Ayew. Even his dad, the team wasn’t for him but what we did to Asamoah Gyan should not be done to him. We have to apologize to Andre Ayew on that mishap”.



The captain of the Black Stars was surprisingly left out of Ghana’s starting team that faced Angola on March 23, 2023.



Andre Ayew whose name was not on the official team sheet was seen warming up in the second half of the game.



The forward could however not come on as his name was not submitted as one of the options for coach Chris Hughton.



Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has suspected that there is a plot to oust Andre Ayew from the team.



Kwaku Yeboah is scared that the Black Stars could be plunged into another captaincy row if this situation is not managed well.



Kwaku Yeboah claimed that Chris Hughton included Andre Ayew's name in the team sheet despite dropping him from the starting eleven but was removed after the coach had submitted his team list.



"Kwami, there are attempts to sabotage him (Andre Ayew) to some extent. Kwami have you asked yourself why a coach will ask a player to warm up if he did not include him in his team sheet for the match day?"



"The coach will do his lineup plus and substitution and submit it to the team manager. So how Andre Ayew's name got missing from the team sheet is still a mystery," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



The Black Stars won 1-0 in Kumasi and drew 1-1 with Angola in Luanda to move to the top of the Group F table in the qualifiers.







