Why Andre Ayew is trending after Nottingham Forest's defeat against Tottenham

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew is in the trends on Twitter after missing a penalty in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

His penalty miss had given some Ghanaians on Twitter a reminisces of his penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ayew, who started the game from the bench and got introduced in the 46th minute, was presented with an opportunity to reduce the deficit from the spot in stoppage after a handball call against Kulusevki.

The Ghanaian stepped up, while his side trailed 3-1, and missed as Fraser Foster went the right way to palm the effort.

The miss has given Ghanaians a flashback of his penalty during Ghana's 2-0 loss against Uruguay in a final group decider at the World Cup in Qatar.

He has now missed his last two penalties after going on about 20 spot kicks without missing any.

He still awaits his debut goal for Forest since joining during the winter transfer window.


