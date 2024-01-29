Why Ace Ankomah rejected appointment onto committee searching for next Black Stars coach

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

It emerged over the weekend that private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah had communicated to the Ghana Football Association his decision to reject an appointment to the committee set up to recruit the next coach of the Black Stars.



Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network reported that Ace Ankomah who is one of five personalities appointed to form the committee to search for the next Black Stars coach has rejected the appointment.



On Monday, 29 January 2024, Bright Kankam Boadu provided further clarification on why Ace Ankomah stepped down from the committee.



Kankam Boadu reading a text supposedly from Ace Ankomah disclosed that he resigned due to the possibility of a conflict of interest arising during the process.



“Lawyer Ace Ankomah says he resigned due to what he believes is a potential conflict of interest situation. He said the committee has not held any meeting since the announcement,” Kankam Boadu read.



The other members of the five-member committee are the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Chris Hughton was sacked by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, 29 January 2024 after Ghana’s exit from the 2023 AFCON was officially confirmed.



The latest decision follows Ghana’s disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast which ended with a group stage exit without a win in three games.



Ghana, needing a win against Mozambique in the final group game, conceded two goals in added time to draw 2-2 and crash out.



Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana's head coach in March 2023 after serving as Technical Advisor for a year.



He took charge of 12 games in his almost one-year duration as Ghana coach, winning four games, drawing four and losing four.



