Why Accra Sports stadium pitch was not covered for Stonebwoy’s concert - NSA boss explains

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi has explained why the Accra Sports Stadium pitch was not covered during Stonebwoy’s concert in December 2023.



Motorbike riders were seen performing a jaw-dropping performance that left the Accra Sports Stadium grounds scarred during Stonebwoy’s BHIM Nation concert on Friday, December 22, 2023.



The bikers performed wild stunts as Stonebwoy made his grand entry at the venue. Video of the scene got many sports fans irritated as the pitch was being damaged.



Appearing before the Public Account Committee, on Monday, February 5, 2024, the NSA boss was quizzed by the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George why the pitch was not covered for the concert to avoid any damage.



In his response, Prof. Twumasi noted that they could not cover the pitch for the Stonebwoy concert because of the duration of the show. He explained that the pitch would have further deteriorated if it was covered due to the heat it would generate.



“Mr. Chairman, when stadia are used for short-hour events, we cover pitches because it is just for a short while and won’t generate much heat to the grass but when they are used for long-hour events we don’t cover them so as not to put much stress on the grass to prevent damage to it,” Prof. Twumasi stated.



The NSA boss further revealed that Stonebwoy’s team paid GH₵70,000 to use the Accra Sports Stadium for his concert in 2023.





