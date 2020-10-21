Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Who is the best Ghanaian player of all time?

Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah are regarded among the best players Ghana has ever produced

It is not a secret that Ghana is a soccer-loving nation. The national team, the Black Stars, as they are affectionately known, features prominently in various tournaments across the world.



This African powerhouse has made an impact in the Africa Cup of Nations, the FIFA World Cup, among others.



Many players have come through the ranks providing fans with some of the most memorable moments in football history. So, it begs the question, who is the best Ghanaian football player of all time? In this article, we look at the profiles of some exciting players of yesteryear and of those who are still plying their trade in different clubs across the road.



Tony Yeboah:



The name Tony boy is commonplace not only in Ghana but across Africa. From Morocco to South Africa, you would be hard-pressed to find an X-gen that does not remember Yeboah. He made a name for himself with this tactical flair and precision finishing.



The young Yeboah kicked off his football career at Asante Kotoko. He later moved on and got his first taste of European football at FC Saarbrucken. His glory days are when he played in the German league for Eintracht Frankfurt. The highlight of Tony's career is the consecutive Golden boots he won in 1933 in 1994. Yeboah also played for the European Premier League side, Leeds.



Michael Essien:



Although Michael Essien had been playing football for a while in the French League 1, he gained international notoriety when he joined Chelsea in 2005. At the Blues, he quickly became an important part of Jose Mourinho’s first squad. In the eight years that Essien was at Chelsea Football Club, he helped his side bag an impressive 9 trophies.



The cherry on top was when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in the 2011-12 final of the UEFA Champions League. Michael Essien also plied his trade for other big clubs. After leaving Chelsea, he also made appearances for Real Madrid and AC Milan.



Abedi Pele Ayew:



If there was ever a list of Ghanaian football royalty, then Abedi Pele would be at the top. Abedi made this mark playing for Marseille in the French League. Here he enjoyed massive success playing as a prolific attacking midfielder. Abedi bagged the League title for his club.



But the most memorable game of his life was the 1993 UEFA Champions League final. What is special about this day is not that Marseille came out as victors, but that Abedi’s inspiring performance saw him walking away with the game’s man of the match award. This cemented his place as one of the best African players to ever play in a European team.



Samuel Osei Kuffour:



Playing in defense may not be as glamorous as being a striker or an attacking midfielder, but that does not stop Samuel Osei Kuffour from being part of this list. Samuel played for the European side Bayern Munich. From his humble roots in Kumasi, Samuel went on to spend 11 years with the Bavarian giants.



What this Ghanaian superstar is best remembered for is his raw physical power, which provided ample resistance to the efforts of numerous menacing strikers. In total, he helped Bayern Munich lift six League titles on top of UEFA Champions League success.



Andre Ayew:



Many players on this list are from a bygone generation. But currently, the best Ghanaian footballer is undoubtedly Andre Ayew, who can be admired in the ranks of Swansea City in the Premier League. Some market rumors have leaked a serious interest from PSG, which would have offered 5 million euros.



In any case, the experts from leading football betting sites, such as www.bet.XYZ, consider Ayew a player capable of making a difference on the field both in EPL and in France.



Sulley Ali Muntari:



Sulley is one of only five players in Ghana who can boast of having lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy. His resume is an impressive one, having played for teams like Udinese, Portsmouth, and Inter Milan. Even though Muntari had disciplinary issues, it seems success followed his every step. In 2007 he helped Portsmouth lift The FA Cup.



After staying there for only one season, Muntari moved to Inter Milan where he was instrumental in the club’s success on the local scene. During his four-year stay at Inter, the Italian giants also won the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup. Muntari also played for other teams like AC Milan and Sunderland.



Football will always be dear to many Ghanaians. It looks like the legacy set by the superstars of yesteryears is in safe hands with the current crop of players. Most Ghanaian players continue to make headlines in leagues across the world.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.